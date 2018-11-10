BidaskClub Lowers Farmer Bros (FARM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

FARM opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a P/E ratio of 192.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Farmer Bros had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Farmer Bros’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Bros news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of Farmer Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $654,023.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,392.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 171.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 24.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

