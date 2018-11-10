Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Boeing Co (BA) Stock

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,726,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $369.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $259.60 and a 12-month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

