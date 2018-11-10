BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Issues Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 427,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,147. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.52 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research firms have commented on BLFS. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,583 shares in the company, valued at $647,555.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,385 shares of company stock worth $1,836,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,410,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 58,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

