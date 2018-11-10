BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ: BVXV) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BIONDVAX PHARMA/S to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -110.44% -68.30% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors -8,316.86% -75.40% -24.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -$9.96 million -2.79 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors $1.02 billion $93.10 million -4.69

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors 641 2219 5389 219 2.61

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.19%. Given BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S rivals beat BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.