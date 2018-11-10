BitBoost (BBT) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One BitBoost token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBoost has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitBoost has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBoost alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00149783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00252211 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.19 or 0.10262963 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitBoost Token Profile

BitBoost was first traded on March 21st, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBoost’s official website is www.bitboost.net. The official message board for BitBoost is medium.com/bitboost.

BitBoost Token Trading

BitBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.