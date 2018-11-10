BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,926,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,565,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,947,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $37.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

