BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL stock opened at $655.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $391.79 and a 1 year high of $877.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Maurice Meyer III sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $854.13, for a total value of $854,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,852,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Barry acquired 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $810.00 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,696. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

