BlazerCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BLAZR)

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One BlazerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. BlazerCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlazerCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlazerCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00814989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003620 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001686 BTC.

BlazerCoin Coin Profile

BlazerCoin (BLAZR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2017. BlazerCoin’s official website is blazercoin.cf.

BlazerCoin Coin Trading

BlazerCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlazerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlazerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlazerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.