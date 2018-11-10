Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Receives $25.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on BE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 929,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,157. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,932,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $11,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.