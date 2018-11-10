Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Blue Apron reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blue Apron.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

Shares of APRN opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $198,369.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,217.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $237,332.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,372 shares of company stock worth $2,858,888. Insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blue Apron by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.