bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Insider Sells $247,284.00 in Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $247,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $126.33 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLUE. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $204.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. FMR LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,123,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,058,000 after acquiring an additional 605,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,926,000 after acquiring an additional 269,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in bluebird bio by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 233,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,005,000 after acquiring an additional 216,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in bluebird bio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

