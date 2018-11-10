Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2018

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NASDAQ:BRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

