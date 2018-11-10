Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NASDAQ:BRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

