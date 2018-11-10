Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$7.00 to C$4.48 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Vertical Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.70 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.51.

BBD.B traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,819,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$4.16.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

