Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,218,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,931 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,358,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,238 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,390,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,155.87.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,937.64 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,682.69 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $34.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

