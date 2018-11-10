Booking Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $19.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Booking in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the business services provider will earn $19.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $17.27. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,155.87.

BKNG opened at $1,937.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,682.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,043,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total value of $532,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

