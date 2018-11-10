Bouygues (BOUYF) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bouygues earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$37.50 during trading hours on Friday. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

