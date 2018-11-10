Brenntag (BNR) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. equinet set a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.07 ($67.53).

BNR stock opened at €43.20 ($50.23) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

