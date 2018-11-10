Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.07.

BHF opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,141,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,097 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4,383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 256,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

