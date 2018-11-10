Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 212,091 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

