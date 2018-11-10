Brokerages Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.39. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 3.11%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $182,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,266,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 230.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after buying an additional 1,087,866 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 197.6% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,324,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 879,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 27.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,703,000 after buying an additional 768,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

