Brokerages Anticipate ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.79 Million

Analysts expect ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) to post sales of $33.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. ASV posted sales of $30.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASV will report full-year sales of $128.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $129.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $137.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $139.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASV.

Get ASV alerts:

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. ASV had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of ASV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of ASV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

ASV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 26,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,285. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. ASV has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASV. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ASV by 81.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASV by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ASV by 51.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASV (ASV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.