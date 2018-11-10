Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $38.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.61 million to $39.81 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $34.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $146.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.81 million to $147.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $159.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.47 million to $163.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $671.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

