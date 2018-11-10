Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.84 Million

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $38.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.61 million to $39.81 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $34.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $146.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.81 million to $147.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $159.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.47 million to $163.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $671.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply