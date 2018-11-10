Brokerages Anticipate Presidio Inc (PSDO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will announce $688.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Presidio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.34 million and the highest is $700.00 million. Presidio reported sales of $661.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Presidio will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.79 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.70%. Presidio’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSDO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Presidio in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other Presidio news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $158,562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Presidio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Presidio by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Presidio by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Presidio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Presidio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period.

Shares of PSDO opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Presidio has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Presidio’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

