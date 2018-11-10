Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Terex reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. 2,270,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,311. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $458,738.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,091.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock worth $37,603 and sold 38,866 shares worth $1,514,531. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,473,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Terex by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

