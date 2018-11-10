Brokerages Expect Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) to Post $3.09 EPS

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2018

Equities analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $3.56. Arch Coal reported earnings per share of $4.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year earnings of $15.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.47 to $15.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $15.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Coal from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “$79.11” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $101.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. MKM Partners set a $126.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

ARCH opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

