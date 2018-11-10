Brokerages Expect Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Avid Bioservices reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

CDMO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 335,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,337. The company has a market cap of $299.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.61. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joel Mccomb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $156,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6,276.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $284,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

