Brokerages Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $7,593,940.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 31,523 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $790,912.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock worth $400,833,662 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 1,594,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,643. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

