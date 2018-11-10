Brokerages Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush set a $3.00 target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $0.69 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 508,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 310,415 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $10,006,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

