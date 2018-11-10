Brokerages Expect Fluent Inc (FLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will report sales of $63.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.92 million and the highest is $64.40 million. Fluent reported sales of $59.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full-year sales of $237.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.66 million to $237.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $263.18 million to $265.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fluent in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,557. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.38. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $157,300. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

