Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2018

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.58). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wedbush set a $47.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. 200,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,016. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $252.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gregory Grunberg bought 606,060 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 2,424,242 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,996.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,007,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 269,641 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,957,000. Greylock Xii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

