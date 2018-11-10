Brokerages Expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.44 Million

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report sales of $590.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $592.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $590.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $622.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $28,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $85,125.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,669. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,099. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 67.90%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply