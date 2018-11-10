Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.40 Million

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post $525.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.30 million and the lowest is $523.90 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $474.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $502.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 1,408,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,224. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Nuance Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert Weideman sold 16,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $289,311.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,700 shares of company stock worth $1,526,658. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 20.8% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 28,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 23.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.