Brokerages Set Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Price Target at $16.67

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $39,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $269,069.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,219 shares of company stock worth $121,291. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 256,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

