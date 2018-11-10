Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Target Price at $27.95

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,816,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,839 shares of company stock worth $4,551,726. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

