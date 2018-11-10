Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Price Target at $110.00

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Citigroup cut Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 311 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $38,361.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,833.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $147,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,964. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $484.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.