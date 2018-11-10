Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Price Target at $13.50

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.72 million, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.60. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $65,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

