Brokerages Set Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) PT at $68.31

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.84. 1,654,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,607. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Robert Half International by 297.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Robert Half International by 95.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Robert Half International by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 199,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 40,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Robert Half International by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $3,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

