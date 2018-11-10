Brokerages Set Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Price Target at $59.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SNHY opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.71. Sun Hydraulics has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,918.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,152,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,982. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter worth $219,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the second quarter worth $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 69.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Hydraulics

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

