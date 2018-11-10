Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $180,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

