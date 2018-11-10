Brokers Offer Predictions for Terex Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Monday, November 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Terex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Terex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Terex stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Terex has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,473,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $269,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,124.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 973 shares of company stock valued at $37,603 and have sold 38,866 shares valued at $1,514,531. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

