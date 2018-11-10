Brokers Set Expectations for DXC Technology Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for DXC Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.87.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. DXC Technology has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $514,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,158 shares of company stock worth $16,526,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $13,309,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

