Brokers Set Expectations for Everi Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $506.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 87.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Adam Peters sold 66,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $600,234.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

