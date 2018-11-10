Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BAM opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 102.8% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,694,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,574,000 after buying an additional 476,034 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

