Brookstone Capital Management Has $735,000 Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $62.22 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

