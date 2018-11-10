Zayo Group (ZAYO) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Zayo Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.21 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 1,586 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $54,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,335. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Zayo Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zayo Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

