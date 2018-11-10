Bunzl plc (BNZL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.20

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,232 ($29.17) on Friday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 1,918.50 ($25.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,472 ($32.30).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 59.40 ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 59.10 ($0.77) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

In related news, insider Paul Nicholas Hussey sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,340 ($30.58), for a total value of £113,864.40 ($148,784.01). Also, insider Patrick Larmon sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,404 ($31.41), for a total transaction of £685,140 ($895,256.76). Insiders sold 45,966 shares of company stock worth $109,762,440 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,660 ($34.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,609 ($34.09) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,367.83 ($30.94).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

