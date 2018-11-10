Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Insider Sells $704,283.00 in Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fred Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

On Friday, October 5th, Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $619,280.52.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $701,921.82.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $177.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,163,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,646,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,680,000 after buying an additional 979,815 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 45.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $997,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Insider Sells $704,283.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/burlington-stores-inc-burl-insider-sells-704283-00-in-stock.html.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.