Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000.

In related news, VP John Crimmins sold 2,200 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.55, for a total transaction of $381,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $704,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $177.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

