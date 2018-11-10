BZLCOIN (BZL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $139.00

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, BZLCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BZLCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00251546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $659.41 or 0.10303337 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011275 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BZLCOIN Coin Profile

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 1,980,830 coins. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @





. The official message board for BZLCOIN is medium.com/bzlcoin. The official website for BZLCOIN is en.bzlcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

