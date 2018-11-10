Cable One Inc (CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will report $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.60. Cable One reported earnings per share of $5.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $29.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.09 to $31.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $33.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.90 to $35.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $860.00 price target on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $838.00.

NYSE CABO opened at $863.77 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $597.40 and a 1-year high of $924.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total transaction of $211,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cable One by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cable One by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cable One by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

